Share:

KARACHI - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday (today).

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Rawalpindi on Monday summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on February 13 in a Joint Venture (JV) Opal 255 corruption case.

Bilawal Bhutto is accused of taking out an amount of Rs 1.22 billion from a fake bank account to utilize it for his personal company.

The Chief Minister claimed that the leaders of the opposition parties and former President Asif Ali Zardari were put behind bars without any accusations being levelled against them.

“Our leaders including PPP leader Faryal Talpur obtained bail from the courts on merit,” he said.

Speaking over the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh replacement matter, Shah said that they conveyed five names to the federal government on their request. “We are hopeful that the IGP is appointed from among the forwarded names,” he said.

Lashing out at the federal authorities for deductions of Rs eight billion made from the provincial account over non-registration of vehicles, the chief minister said that these 1.4 million vehicles remain unregistered since the establishment of Pakistan.

Speaking over anti-encroachment drive, the chief minister said that they want to implement the court orders but would also keep in view that no poor person is deprived of his household during the drive.

He also lashed out at the federal authorities over hike in prices of basic commodities and said that the prime minister is unaware of the ground realities.

Sindh govt keen to

promote sports at all

levels: Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the provincial government is interested in promoting sports at all levels, and the marathon race in Karachi will also encourage the youth of the province to participate in positive and healthy activities.

He said this on Wednesday while talking to Metrina, the chief operating officer of Runners Club Dubai, in a meeting at his office. At the meeting, Matrina, CEO of the Runners’ Club, gave details to the provincial minister regarding the International Marathon Race to be held in Karachi in November. Marathon champion Esa Khachi, Aslam Wahgir, Noman Hussain, Irfan Jamot and others were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Baloch said that the Sindh government had been doing a great job of promoting sports. The Sindh government would cooperate fully in the marathon races that would be held in November.

Meanwhile in his office, while solving the problems of the people he said that the doors of Sindh Cabinet members’ offices are open to the common man and the representatives of the PPP are available 24 hours for general public.

On the occasion, People’s Student Federation Senior Vice President Kalerm Bhutta and Deputy Information Secretary Sindh Nadir Lakho presented a bouquet to the Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development.