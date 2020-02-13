Share:

ATTOCK (Staff Reporter): A cop died in a road accident in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station early on Wednesday. Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that 25-year-old constable Muhammad Usman was returning home on his motorcycle after performing his duties when his bike rammed into a trailer parked at a roadside near Shahpur Dam on Rawalpindi - Fatehjang Road. Usman received head injuries and died on the spot. Police sources said the trailer was parked on roadside after developing some fault and its rear lights were switched off. Later the deceased cop’s funeral was offered in Police Lines Attock which was attended by District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani and other senior officials.

Accused arrested at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused at the Sialkot International Airport. According to the police, Abdul Razzaq was wanted by the police in a murder case and he fled abroad. On Wednesday, he was arrested after returning from Turkey by the immigration authorities.