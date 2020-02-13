Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of the National Accountability Bureau has given approval of filing of three corruption references against various accused persons including former Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for inflicting Rs 138.96 million to the national exchequer.

Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting held at the NAB headquarters on Wednesday. The EBM authorised conducting of seven inquiries against different accused persons including former federal minister Barjees Tahir and others.

According to officials, the EBM accorded approval of filing of reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Sheikh Imran ul Haq, former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Yaqub Sattar, Deputy Managing Director PSO and others for inflicting Rs 138.96 million losses to national exchequer due to misuse of authority and illegal appointment of former MD, Deputy MD PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

The EBM accorded approval of filing second reference against Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha, former senior member Sindh Board of Revenue, Abdul Subhan Memon, former Secretary, Land utilisation, Muhammad Salik, former District Officer Revenue Hyderabad, Gadda Hussain Abro, former Mukhtiarkar, Revenue, Imtiaz Solangi, former supervising Tapdar, Qadir Bakhsh and Muhammad Saleem on the allegations of illegal allotment of government land which inflicted Rs 120 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM gave approval of filing third reference against Ghulam Mustafa Phal, former secretary Sindh, Land utilisation Qazi Jan Muhammad, former DC, Malir, Abdul Subhan, former secretary Sindh Land Utilisation, Ghulam Haider Chandio, former Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Arif Kalvar, Assistant Commissioner, Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfikar Ali Mangi, former Mukhtiarkar and Muhammad Ayub. They have been accused of allotting state land illegally, inflicting Rs 40 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting seven inquiries against Barjees Tahir, former federal minister, Saleem Goraya and others, Makhdoomzada Basit Ahmed Sultan, MNA, Muzaffargarh and others, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareeshak, MPA Rajanpur and others, Khalid Sajjad Khokar, former MD, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and others, Kanal Garden Housing Scheme Yazman Road, owners of Bahawalpur and others, Pakistan Bio Energy, Company’s officials, officers and others, management, officers, officials of South Punjab Forest Company. The EBM also authorised of conducting two investigations against Pehlaj Mal, former special assistant to Sindh chief minister, owners of Altamash Medical Society, officers of Sindh Building Control Authority and others.

