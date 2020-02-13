Share:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leaders on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for what they claimed "propoganda against their leadership."

The recent political strife came as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for interrogation at the JV Opal-225 case on Thursday at the bureau's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Bukhari spoke to the media and asserted that the NAB could not prove anything before and same would be the case now.

"PPP is not afraid of these summons, but holds respect for the courts," Sherry said, adding that the party has maintained good relations with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

About the state's economy, Sherry stated that the government claims to resolve the economic crisis by extracting gold from the reko Diq Mine. "The government shouldn't make money a mockery of the general public."

Kaira too criticized the government and claimed that the PTI's coalition partners have been abandoning the ruling party's support "slowly."

"Despite differences with the courts, we have kept appearing [during hearings of the cases]... we are not obliged to respond to someone's wishes."

Kaira claimed that the PTI's government has used the NAB as a "weapon" while the courts have been ruling that the accountability watchdog "is unprepared."