KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur and the case officer in the assets case against People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan.

Manzoor Wassan and other accused were present during hearing of the case. The court also extended protective bail of Wassan until March 11.

NAB prosecutor informed the bench that 42 properties have been traced during the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan. “What is evidence that proves ownership of properties by Manzoor Wassan,” the court asked the NAB lawyer. “We knew everything what NAB is doing in Sindh,” Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Shaikh remarked.

The inquiry against the accused has been in progress, the prosecutor said and pleaded to the court for more time to submit final report of the inquiry. “The D.G. NAB will appear before the court in the next hearing to inform on the case,” the bench remarked and summoned progress report from the accountability bureau on March 11.

The Sindh High Court in previous hearing had ordered the accountability bureau to file reference against Wassan and informed the court on February 12 (today).

PPP stalwart Wassan from Khairpur, who appeared in the court hearing today, facing charges of having assets beyond known sources of income.