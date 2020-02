Share:

LAHORE - The SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 comenced here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday. Total 16 matches were played on the opening day in the boys U-18 singles and doubles categories. In U-18 first round matches, Arman Kamran beat Ali Haroon Sheikh 8-5, Saeed Suleman beat Moavia Butt 8-1, Ahmad Amir beat Abdullah Anjum 8-6, Yawar Ali beat Sameer Ahmad 8-5 and Ahmer Saeed beat khizer Mehboob 8-1. In U-18 pre-quarters final, Faizan Fayyaz beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-0, Hamza Jawad beat Arman Kamran 8-3, Ifham Rana beat Saeed Suleman 8-4, Shaeel Durab beat Asad Zaman 8-5, Ahmad Amir beat Tauheed Awais 8-2, Yawar Ali beat Zain Ul Abideen 8-2, Ahtesham Arif beat Ahmer saeed 8-6 and Bilal Asim beat Husnain Ali 8-0. In U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz & Bilal Asim beat Sameer Ahmad & Ahmer Saeed 4-1, 5-3, Ahtesham Arif & Jabir Ali beat Shaeel Durab & Hamza Jawad 4-1, 2-4, 10-8, Zaeem Ghafoor & Abdullah Anjum beat Tauheed Awais & Shazaib Zahid 4-2, 5-3 and Zain Ul Abideen & Ifham Rana beat Asad Zaman & Ahmad Amir 4-0, 4-0. Today (Thursday), U-12, U-14 and Girls U-16 1st round matches will be played.