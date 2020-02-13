Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan have reached Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit. They were given warm welcome at the Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad by Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced that Erdogan will also address the joint sitting of Parliament on February 14. Erdogan will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen. 

The Turkish president will also attend the sixth round of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Erodgan's previous visit to Pakistan was in 2016 accompanied by his wife Emine and a high-level delegation. Officials will consider and perhaps sign an agreement to grant dual citizenship to Turks and Pakistanis during the visit.