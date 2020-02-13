Share:

DADU - Two brothers were injured in a road accident while an addict attempted to commit suicide here on Wednesday.

Report stated that two brothers Ihsan Ali Mari,14, and Suleman,17,were on their way to home at motorbike from city Sehwan Sharif at Naing Sharif road when a speedy car hit their bike,resultantly they sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Sehwan Sharif civil hospital where they were provided first aid.doctors said that both brothers had fractured their legs.