LAHORE-A former Pakistani-American Top Chef contestant, Fatima Ali, is currently experiencing terminal cancer, which makes her " sicker."

The 29-year-old Top Chef star posted a picture on Instagram, showing that she got sicker after bravely fighting her cancer.

Revealing about her health condition, the young star shared a selfie in a heartbreaking post, where she smiled into the camera from what seemed to be a hospital bed.

Fatima took to instagram and wrote: “I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately, I’m getting sicker.”

“Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you.”

She added: “I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.”

The celebrity chef revealed in a heart-breaking essay back in October that doctors estimated she had only a year left to live. She wrote an essay for Bon Appétit in which she spoke about how she and her doctors had thought the cancer was gone but was back in her hip and femur.

She was diagnosed with Erwings Sarcoma not long after completing the 15th season of the cooking show in 2017.