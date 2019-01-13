Share:

LORALAI - An incharge of Edhi Centre was killed while four others injured in firing by unidentified armed men who sped away from the scene here on Saturday. SSP Loralai Barkat Hussain Khosa said that unknown armed motorcyclist attacked President Aman Council Loralai and Edhi Centre incharge Baaz Muhammad Adil near Muhajir Adda in Loralai.

As a result of firing Baaz Muhammad Adil was killed on the spot while his four companions Khayal Muhammad, Alaouddin, Ali Khan and Atta Muhammad were critically injured. The attackers fled the scene. The body and injured were shifted to CMH Loralai for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The FC and police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the assailants. Meanwhile, a case was also registered into the incident and investigation was kicked off.