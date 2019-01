Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Kelly Rowland wants to collaborate with Solange Knowles again soon.

Although the star has ruled out an upcoming Destiny's Child reunion with Solange's sister Beyoncé and their other bandmate Michelle Williams, she admitted that a project with Solange could be a possibility.

Kelly, who recorded 'I Got So Much Magic, You Can Have It', with Solange for her 'A Seat At The Table' album, told Billboard: ''I'm a huge fan. I love her writing and how detailed and particular she is.