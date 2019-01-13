Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Main Saqib Nisar on Sunday has said that 'I am Pakistan' campaign has gained momentum and a large number of Pakistanis are giving funds for the construction of dams.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the motive to initiate the campaign around the world was to create awareness among overseas Pakistani about the importance of dams construction in the country.

The CJP said he would visit North America soon to attend the dam fundraising campaign.

To another query about the cost of Mohmand dam construction, Saqib Nisar said around 14 billion dollars are required for construction of the dam.

Meanwhile, chief justice, while taking notice of scheduled execution of a prisoner Khizer Hayat, a mentally ill prisoner on death row in Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, has suspended his sentence till further orders.

The notice was taken on media reports that a district and sessions judge has scheduled execution of a mentally ill prisoner on Tuesday. He was diagnosed as a schizophrenic by jail medical authorities.

The top judge also fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow.