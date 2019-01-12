Share:

SIALKOT-The annual elections of Daska Bar Association were postponed till January 19, 2019 due to a clash between two rival groups of local lawyers. Three lawyers received minor injuries, said the local police.

Local lawyers said that the clash occurred when some senior lawyers pointed out the inclusion of the names of some “outsider” voters in the voters’ list of Daska Bar Association.

Now, these elections would be held on January 19, 2019, announced by the election board of Daska Bar Association.

On the other hand, the polling remained continued for the annual elections of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) and local bar associations in Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and Shakargarh during the light rainy weather.

Officials asked to go all

out for public service

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Syed Bilal Haider has directed the district heads of the nation-building departments to utilise their full energies and capabilities to serve the people at local level. He stated this while addressing the participants of an Open Kutchery held here.

The DC also directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure their availability at their offices daily for an hour (from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm) to listen to public problems and complaints and give the maximum relief to the people under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Open Door Policy.

The DC also listened to public problems sympathetically and issued orders on the spot on various applications for solution to the problems of the local people.