Hyderabad - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Kunwar Navid Jamil has said his party is going to organise one of the biggest public meetings in Hyderabad on January 18.

At a press conference at the party's office here Saturday, he said hundreds of thousands of people will attend the public meeting to vent their anger on the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"The PPP's government is plundering the province's resources," he alleged claiming that Rs94,00 billion had been plundered from across the country and stashed in the foreign countries.

"If this money wasn't stolen and sent abroad, it could have helped eliminate poverty," he said.

Jamil said the accountability process which had been started in the country should be taken to the next level.

"Besides the politicians, the civil and military bureaucrats, businessmen and other people should be brought under the process of accountability," he suggested.

The MQM-P's leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's federal government had promised with his party that they would establish a public sector federal university in Hyderabad where a large number of youth had been deprived of the higher education.

Jamil maintained that the people of Hyderabad were suffering from water supply, drainage and other deficiencies in the urban infrastructure.

"When I was Nazim of Hyderabad, I opened a food testing laboratory in city 11 years ago but it was closed. I established a trauma hospital but its machines and medical equipment were shifted to other hospitals," Jamil said.

He added that his low cost housing scheme in Kohsar area of Latifabad also met a similar fate.

Jamil claimed that MQM-P headed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) lacked funds to provide services to the people.

Zonal Organizer of MQM-P Zafar Siddiqui, acting Mayor of HMC Suhail Mashhadi and other local leaders of the party were present on the occasion.