LAHORE - PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif denied advice from his doctor for shifting to hospital from jail for his medical tests.

Personal physician of Nawaz Sharif Dr Adnan saw the former premier in Kot Lakhpat Jail yesterday and discussed in detail his health. According to media reports, Dr Adnan advised Nawaz Sharif to go to the hospital for undergoing tests, but the former premier refused to go out of jail and wanted that his tests should be conducted in prison. The doctor had advised him to undergo ECG and other blood tests out of jail and in the hospital and after Nawaz Sharif has insisted on getting the same in the jail, tests and ECG of Nawaz Sharif are expected to be carried out in next 24 hours.

It may be mentioned that Nawaz Sharif has undergone open heart surgery and in the last days, he had caught high grade fever and body ache for which a request was made to the jail authorities for providing him treatment facility by his personal physicians. Reports say after the prescribed tests will be completed, Dr Adnan will visit the jail to see Nawaz Sharif and advise him medication and other allied treatment.

Meanwhile, former federal minister and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government will be responsible if any harm came to the health of Nawaz Sharif or former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media outside Kot Lakhphat Jail where Nawaz Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al Azizia case, here yesterday Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Secretary Interior and Jail Superintendent would be held responsible in case the health condition of both the said brothers deteriorates in jail.

Ahsan lambasted at the PTI government in the contest that its policies had brought about a deluge of price hike and miseries to the common man. He said at present the tales of corruption against the family members of Prime Minister Imran Khan are coming up but no action is being taken against them.

He said Imran Khan who came to power through ‘fake mandate’ has no business except to victimise the political opponents and push them to corner. He termed the government totally failed and said this factor is scaring away the investors and had rendered over seven lakh people jobless so far while further taxes are being imposed in next couple of days.

Former minister and PML-N leader Khurram Dastagir Khan has said that Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also benefited from amnesty scheme and this fact is a slap in the face of those who have been terming the scheme a ‘dacoity’.