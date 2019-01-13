Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan junior squash team reached Thailand for participation in 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship, being held at Pattaya (Thailand) from 16 to 20. Pakistan team comprised Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Muhammad Hamza Khan. Group Captain Tahir Sultan and Hussain Ohwani would accompany the team as Managers and Fazal Shah is nominated as coach. A group of 13 teams from Asia have confirmed their participation in the Championship. The participating teams have been divided into four pools. Pakistan team has been seeded No 1 and is placed in Pool-A with Sri Lanka and Chinese Taipie. Malaysia, Japan and China are placed in Pool-B whereas Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait have been included in Pool-C. The Pool-D comprises of India, Korea, Iraq and Thailand.–APP