The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 51 businesses of quacks during the last two days. While accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, the PHC enforcement teams had visited 298 treatment centres in different cities, including Lahore. They sealed 51 outlets where quacks were illegally treating patients. On the other hand, the census of the visited centres showed that 102 quackery outlets had been converted into other businesses. The sealed businesses included 9 in Sheikhupura, 8 eight in Lahore and Daska (Gujranwala), 7 each in Lali’aan (Chiniot) and Lodharan, six each Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) and Okara. In Lahore, Mehmooda Free Dispensary, Zahid Homeopathic Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Faizan Homeopathic Clinic, Malik Ghulam Hussain Clinic, Tariq Clinix, Al-Shifa Medical Clinic and Haji Sharif Jirrah were closed down for practising quackery.