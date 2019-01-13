Share:

KOTRI - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday alleged that people of Sindh were being punished because they voted for his party.

“The incompetent federal government is meting out biased treatment to the people of Sindh,” he said while addressing a gathering at Sachal Sarmast Stadium in Kotri, a city in Jamshoro district of Sindh province. “PM Khan must learn principles of politics before implementing his rules,” he said.

He further alleged that all promises made by the incumbent government turned out to be false. “All their promises were mere talk.”

Shedding light on the increase in prices throughout the country, the PPP chairman said people of the country were drowned in inflation and are unable to find jobs. “Jobs were taken away by those who had to provide employment.”

Bilawal also said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had promised to provide five million homes but instead they took away shelters of many people. “Faces of PTI representatives depict arrogance.”

He also alleged that the children of Sindh were dying but the selected prime minister did not care. “Water, electricity and gas of Sindh has been shut down because of you.”

Bilawal went on to question that, “Why are the people of Sindh being cornered? What kind of punishment is being meted out to the people of my province?” He added that people of Sindh were being punished because they did not sell their soul or vote.

Before concluding his address, the PPP parliamentarian warned that his party will hammer the last nail in the coffin of the incumbent government if they did not mend their ways.

“The puppet government thinks that eliminating 18th Amendment will provide them benefit. The federal government cannot compete against us on merit. They are conspiring against us but will not succeed,” he asserted. “We are facing trial for serving the public. PTI has only gained power through rigging. They cannot win free and fair elections from us,” maintained Bilawal.

He alleged that Sindh province was being treated like an orphan while the public was being punished for voting in favour of PPP. Strict security measures had been taken including installation of CCTV cameras and walk-through metal detectors.

Heavy police presence was also witnessed around the venue. Bilawal said good governance and service delivery was top priority of Sindh government.

After inaugurating two flyovers in Jamshoro district, he claimed that under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the provincial government outperformed the other provinces.

The PPP's young leader said the provincial government over the last decade built bridges on Indus River, laid thousands of kilometers-long road network, conserved water and subsidised the farmers. "The Thar Coal Project provided employment to the local people while the provincial government provided free and quality cardiac treatment in the whole province. We have only served the people," he said.

Bilawal deplored over the power and gas outages in the province and said the foreign investment was not coming to the country while inflation was on the rise. The PPP's chairman challenged the notion that the inflation had decreased and claimed that the inflation had crushed the poor people. Bilawal warned that if the situation continued to worsen, the people of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and KP would march towards Islamabad in protest.

He said the people of Sindh had wholehearted loyalty with former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and they considered former PM Benazir Bhutto as their leader. He acknowledged the commitment of the people of Sindh with the PPP and pointed out that the province gave a thumping majority to its party in July 2018 general elections.

He termed the report of the joint investigation team, submitted in the Supreme Court and which implicated the PPP's leaders in the money laundering, as fake. Bilawal said his family was prepared to face the court trials pointing out that they could not be frightened by putting their names on the exit control list (ECT) or referring the JIT report to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed and other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

The public meeting was organised by PPP's MPA Malik Asad Sikandar.

Earlier, the PPP Chairman inaugurated the two bridges one of which was built in Jamshoro on the Indus Highway and the other in Kotri, connecting the taluka with M9 motorway.