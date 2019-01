Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN:- Two bodies were recovered in the jurisdiction of Parova police station here on Saturday. According to a police official, the police have recovered two dead bodies identified as Muhammad Maz S/O of Muhammad Rafiq R/O of Korangi Karachi and Rizwan S/O Aas Muhammad R/O Qasoor Punjab near Budhesar Mor. Both were gunned down. Their bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered the case and started investigation.–APP