Rawalpindi - Two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit have been arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department Rawalpindi in an Intelligence-based Operation from Mandra, official sources said on Saturday.

The CTD also recovered explosives from possession of the suspected terrorists who have been identified as Mudassir Nadim and Riaz Ahmed, they said. The suspected terrorists are believed to be linked with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the sources said.

According to sources, CTD Team of Rawalpindi got information from a credible source that two terrorists were present near GT Road Boucha Kalan in Mandra, Rawalpindi for a terror activity.

On this information, the CTD Team conducted a raid and held two suspected terrorists and shifted them to police station.

The investigators of CTD have also recovered 770 grams of explosive, safety fuse wire and 7 detonators from their possession, sources said.

According to an officer of CTD, the terrorists were carrying these items to commit an act of terrorism in the area against officials of a sensitive agency.

A case under sections 4/5 ESA, 7 ATA with PS CTD Rawalpindi has been registered against the suspected militants while further investigation is underway, he said.