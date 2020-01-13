Share:

An eminent and renowned Political economist, Akbar Zaidi , has been appointed as the Executive Director at the prestigious Institute of Business Administration (IBA). His appointment was announced through notification issued by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. Sindh Government has appointed Zaidi for four years as per terms and conditions mentioned in the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018.

The academic and professional credentials of Zaidi are commendable. He is a Phd and MPhil in History and Economics from the University of Cambridge. He also did MSc in Social Planning and Developing countries from the London School of Economics. He graduated from University College London with degree of BSc in Economics.

He has a vast teaching experience and also has famous books credited to his name. During his work spanning 30 years, Zaidi published many books and papers. He has also taught at the Columbia University in New York.

Some of his publications are listed as follows: The Political Economy of Decentralisation in Pakistan, Issues in Pakistan's Economy, The Political Economy of Health Care in Pakistan and The Dismal State of the Social Sciences in Pakistan.