Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was of the view that in his my opinion the biggest issue Pakistan faces is religious and social extremism. “No society can progress under such circumstances. A society can only progress in a modern and liberal environment, he said. The minister said that fighting religious extremism, advancement in science and technology, and enabling emerging leadership in Pakistan are the real issues. These three challenges that will determine where Pakistan will be in 10 years, he said. “We have increased Pakistan’s information and technology budget by 600 percent, he added. Baela Jamil said, “Our educational design has been extremely colonial and definitely needs reform.” PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar admitted that the role of his party in Army Act amendment was disappointing. –STAFF REPORTER