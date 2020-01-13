Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Multan seeking recovery of a missing lawyer namely Muhammad Yafis Naveed.

A Single Bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the bar through its President Malik Haider Usman Advocate and General Secretary Mian Muhammad Arshad Waqas and cited secretary Interior, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police and Station House Officer (SHO) police station Kohsar Islamabad as respondents.

Petitioners stated in the petition that Muhammad Yafis Naveed former Vice President of HCBA Multan alongwith his wife and children reached Islamabad on 7-8-2019 and stayed in a hotel in G-7 Markaz of Islamabad.

Petitioners added that the next day, the abductee and his family went to Blue Area where he said to his wife to wait there as he is going to meet his friend.

They continued that the wife of Muhammad Yafis Naveed waited for her husband approximately for two hours, after this, she tried to make call on his phone but his mobile phones were switched off.

The petition read that after the occurrence, the wife of abductee approached the respondents and requested them to recover the detenue Yafis but they turned dear ear towards her request and bluntly stated that he is not in their custody.

It maintained that the detenue is respectable citizen of Pakistan and neither any case nor any complaint is registered against him and no criminal proceedings are pending against him but the respondent officials illegally and unlawfully abducted the detenue without any lawful justification.

“The petitioner (High Court Bar Association Multan) has great apprehensions that the detenue will be killed in fake police encounter if he is not recovered from the illegal and unlawful custody of the respondents,” said the petition.

It further said that the petitioner has no other speedy, efficacious and alternate remedy available except to invoke the jurisdiction of this court and seek appropriate action against the respondents.

Therefore, the petitioners prayed to the court to direct the respondents to recover Yafis and he may be produced before this court and set him at liberty in the interest of justice.