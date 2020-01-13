Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2020 will commence today (Monday) here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. Tournament Director M Khalil Chughtai said the championship is being organized by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Saif Group of Companies and it is a Grade-A tournament which include men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles and doubles, boys U-18 and U-14, boys and girls U-12 and U-10 and seniors 45+ doubles categories and will be played on world class ‘plexipave cushion prestige’ surface. One of the leading tennis calendar event is organised by Saifullah Khan family in memory of their mother Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan. PTF President Salim Saifullah announced prize money of Rs 800,000 for the winners, runners-up and others, Khalid added.