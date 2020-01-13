Share:

ISLAMABAD - More matches were played in the 5th Jubilee Insurance Under-18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Sunday. In the first match of the morning, Kamran Chaudhry (Isb) beat M Waqas (Sindh) 3-1, 34-45, 63-52, 74-30 and 73-39 while M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) beat Abdul Hadi (Sindh) 3-1, Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) beat Zohaib Mustafa (Isb) 3-1, Rizwan Durrani (Bal) beat Awais Ahmed (KP) 3-0. In the pre-quarterfinals, M Umer Khan (Pjb) beat Rizwan Durrani (Bal) 4-2, Zubair Tahir (Pjb) beat M Ibrar (KP) 4-2, Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) beat Abdul Hadi (Sindh) 4-3 and Shehryar Khan (Sindh) beat Fardeen (Pjb) 4-2.