Share:

Heavy snowfall in Pakistan’s Balochistan province wreaked havoc and claimed several lives, including men, women, and children.

Heavy snowfall and incessant rain have left at least 14 Pakistanis dead and several injured in various parts of country's Balochistan province, local media reported on Monday, citing meteorologists.

An emergency has been declared by Pakistan’s disaster management authority after excessive snow and a downpour claimed lives, causing roofs to collapse.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall in Balochistan’s capital city of Quetta has broken a 20-year-old record following three- to four feet of snow. Highways had to be closed and air traffic was halted, disconnecting Balochistan from the rest of the world.

The continuous snow has covered provincial capital city of Quetta in a thick sheet of ice, leading to the collapse of a large number of mud houses.

While the weather continues to wreak havoc on the daily life of peoplein the affected areas, some took to social media to share their winter view of Quetta, the largest city in Balochistan.

Tourists from the plains and cities have thronged to hill stations to witness their first snowfall of 2020.