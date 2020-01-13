Share:

LAHORE - Thousands of visitors visited Pakistan Paper, Stationary and Education Expo at Lahore Expo Centre on the concluding day on Sunday. The international conference started last day (Saturday) that attracted corporate sector, families and students in huge numbers who showed great interest in stationary and education-related products.

The largest education and stationery expo brought together leading printers, publishers and equipment suppliers from across the country and abroad who had set up more than 110 stalls. Out of 110 stalls, more than 70 were set up by foreign companies, mostly Chinese.

Pakistan Paper, Stationary and Education Expo is a network platform to exchange knowledge, conducting business, and a forum for the wholesale, retail traders and for corporate buyers.