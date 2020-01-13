Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Board, Malakand Board and Faisalabad Board on Sunday won their matches in hockey competitions on the second day of the Pakistan Inter Board Boys Gala 2020 being held at Pakistan Sports Complex. Talking to The Nation on Sunday, PSB Director Media M Azam Dar said in hockey event at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Peshawar thrashed Abbottabad 7-1 in the first match, Malakand routed Sahiwal 3-0 in the second, Faisalabad hammered Rawalpindi 4-0 in the third and Bahawalpur thumped Larkana 3-0 in the fourth match. In football event, Faisalabad defeated Technical Education Board Peshawar 2-1 in the first match and Multan Board defeated Lahore 3-2 on penalty shootouts in the second. In the athletics high jump finals, Lahore’s Owais grabbed first position followed by Shazal of Faisalabad and Dian Shahid of Islamabad. In javelin throw, Absar of Lahore clinched top slot followed by Lahore’s Sagar and Usman. In table tennis quarterfinals, Swat defeated Faisalabad 2-0, Peshawar defeated SEB Karachi 2-0, Peshawar Board defeated Lahore Board 2-0, BISE Karachi defeated Rawalpindi 2-1. In badminton event, Peshawar beat Lahore 2-0 in the first match while Malakand beat Mardan 2-0 in the second, Sahiwal beat Larkana 2-0 in the third and TBL beat TBP 2-0 in the fourth. Chairman of Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board Prof M Yousuf Baloch distributed medals among the winners.