On Wednesday, an accountability court in Lahore extended the remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif by 10 days at the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request.

The PML-N leader was presented before the court today at the expiry of his 14-day remand. During today’s hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the PML-N leader had transferred money into a company account which was owned by his servant.

At this, Asif’s counsel responded saying that all the money being mentioned by NAB has been officially declared. To this, the judge hearing the case asked NAB if a money laundering charge was being brought forth, and was responded to in the affirmative.

“Khawaja Asif is not providing the details of Rs130 million sent by a foreign company,” the NAB prosecutor told the court.

Asif should share the source of those funds, he argued.