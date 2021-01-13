Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was Tuesday informed that due to threats Daniel Pearl case was transferred from Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi to ATC Hyderabad.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the appeals of Sindh government and Daniel Pearl’s parents against the SHC judgment acquitting the alleged murderers of Daniel Pearl.

During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqui counsel for Daniel’ parents, contended that the court has to keep in mind the facts and circumstances while rendering the judgment. He said that the counsels, witnesses and even judges were threatened, therefore, the case was shifted from Anti-Terrorism Court Karachi to ATC Hyderabad.

He said that though an accused in the criminal justice system is considered the favourite child of the court and the victims as the neglected children. He said that in this case the court has to maintain balance. The persons involved in heinous crime should not be let off the hook.

The lawyer of Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh adopted that the trial and the SHC did not sentence the accused on the basis of conspiracy. He said that the conspiracy does exist on the intention, but on the agreement of the two or more persons.