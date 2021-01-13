Share:

On Wednesday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to stage protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

The JUI-F chief addressed a rally in Loralai and said he will soon reach Islamabad to topple the incumbent regime. The present rulers accuse others of committing corruption but are actually corrupt themselves, he said while adding that Pakistan should not be turned into Afghanistan.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said, “Money was sent from India, Europe and Israel as foreign funding. All political parties of Pakistan are on same page to restore democracy in the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan has to go home. We cannot allow Pakistan to become an American colony.

He said “It was said that Kashmir issue will be resolved if Narendra Modi wins elections. He won and solved the dispute by occupying Kashmir. No neighboring country is willing to help Pakistan. Afghanistan is not supporting us. China is displeased with Pakistan," he added.