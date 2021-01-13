Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Nawaz Sharif went abroad by deceiving people and it is responsibility of government to bring him back to Pakistan.

In a media briefing, Fawad Chaudhry requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to start an inquiry into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s travel to London.

He further said that country is facing power problems from last 15 years and previous government made mistakes regarding this issue.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in the field of health as Pakistan did not even make thermometers before, but today country is making ventilators and very soon dialysis machines will also be made here.

While discussing EV policy, he aired his concerns that with the arrival of electric cars, thousands of mechanics will lose their jobs but government will train people to repair electric cars.