Peshawar - A senior nursing instructor died of coronavirus after being under treatment for four months at the Khyber Teaching Hospital on Tuesday.

A statement from the Young Nurses Association said the deceased Gulshan Shakir had been serving as nursing instructor at Public Health School, Hayatabad. She was suffering from acute breathing problem and was dependent on oxygen machines. The death of Gulshan Shakir has raised the corona deaths among nurses to five so far.

Besides five nurses, COVID-19 has also claimed lives of 41 doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far. Similarly, 11 paramedics have also died of coronavirus in the province so far.