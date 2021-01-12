Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champions Quetta Gladiators have signed Umar Gul as bowling coach of the team for the sixth edition Pakistan Super League (PSL). Gul, who was regarded as one the best T20 bowlers of all time, would replace legendary all-rounder Abdur Razzaq as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against issuing Non-Objection Certificates (NOC) to national coaches and head coaches of provincial teams, said a press release issued here. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said he was delighted for signing Gul. “Umar Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari,” Nadeem said. The fast-bowler said that he cannot wait to get going with Gladiators. “I’m thrilled to join one of the best PSL franchises in Quetta Gladiators. They have some amazing young bowlers and I can’t wait to work with them. I want to thank Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan for believing in me and giving me this massive opportunity,” he said.