LAHORE-The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 was inaugurated by former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik here on Tuesday at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

On Tuesday, the first round matches were played and all the seeded players advanced to the next round. In the boys U-18 first round matches, Shaeel Durab faced tough resistance from Hassan Ali before winning the match by 8-6. Top seed Bilal Asim also had to struggle to beat spirirted Nalain Abbas 8-6. Ahtesham Arif took little time to brush aside Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2 while Ghazi Ahmad outclassed Husnain Ali 8-1, Faizan Fayyaz outpaced Hussnain Ali Rizwan 8-2 and Hamza Jawad overwhelmed Harris Wahla 8-3.

In the boys U-16 first round matches, Moavia Butt comfortably won against Hanzla Anwar by 8-2 while Haroon Arshad thrashed M Ibrahim Ashraf 8-1 and Shaeel Durab took little time to overpower Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2. In the boys U-14 first round matches, Muneeb Majeed outclassed Soohan Noor 8-1, Shehryar Anees outlasted Ali Jawad 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan thumped Harris Bajwa 8-1, Abdullah Pirzada crushed Abdul Ahad 8-0, Haroon Zahid toppled Talha Tarar 8-0 and Ismail Ahmad beat Xeerak Mustafa 8-2. The second round matches of the championship will be played today (Wednesday) at the Punjab Tennis Academy.