The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the IG Sindh to look into the matter of recovery of missing citizens. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the federal and provincial governments over the non-recovery of missing persons and ordered them to submit a progress report on February 11.

The Sindh High Court in its remarks said that what steps have been taken for the recovery of the citizens so far. Citizens have been missing for years and no progress has been made in the investigation. If a citizen goes missing, a case will be registered against the SSP of the area.

The court stated that the police interrogation was nothing but a waste of time. The court directed IG Sindh to look into the issues related to the recovery of missing citizens.