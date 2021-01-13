Share:

FAISALABAD - Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in Faisalabad, while 53 people tested positive during past two days. According to the health department spokesperson here on Tuesday, the number of deaths reached 359 since March last year. He further said that 2009 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the period. He said, total active cases in Faisalabad reached 545, while 6,652 patients had so far been recovered. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 88 patients, including 36 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.