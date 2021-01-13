Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Tuesday passed two bills including protection against harassment of students in educational institutions and amendment bill of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chair of Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi. The committee on agenda discussed two bills including “The Protection Against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020” and considering “The International Islamic University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2020.” Both bills were raised by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi.

Discussing the bill, “The protection Against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020,” the committee was informed that the bill seeks to ensure provision of education in a safe environment in educational institutions. It was asserted that as of yet there was no criminal law to register such cases, which would cause unnecessary delay in proceedings. The Bill, it was asserted, would provide a mechanism to ensure speedy justice.

At school/college level, complaints would be registered with the DC and in case of universities the HEC would take complaints and forward to a Committee within three days. The Inquiry Committee report will be submitted within 30 days. Chairperson Committee, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi lauded the Bill and the efforts that were put in beyond party lines.

It was asserted that the Bill must ensure criminal proceedings and educationists found guilty must not be allowed to serve in the education sector. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, supported the bill and stated that this was the need of the hour. Senator Mehr Taj Roghani stressed the need for female representation in the inquiry committees. The committee unanimously passed the bill.

While considering “The International Islamic University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2020” the Committee was informed that the Bill sought to ensure faculty representation in university decision-making process.

The laws governing various public sector universities make it essential to have representation of teachers in their decision making bodies. However, IIUI, unlike other universities lacks this basic requirement. This Amendment Bill strives to give elected faculty members effective representation in such decision-making syndicates and boards.

Rector IIUI, Masoom Yasinzai asserted that IIUI is unique in nature having a Board of Trustees comprising of Rectors of Leading Islamic Universities of the World such as Al-Azhar University, Cairo; International Islamic University Malaysia and founder members from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Turkey, Sudan, Gambia, Algeria and others.

He said that the fact that the roles, functions and responsibilities are different from an ordinary university needs to be kept in view while modifying composition of different university statutory bodies. Rector IIUI also informed the Committee that the inclusion of teachers to these boards had been recommended by himself in 2017 and with the consent of the Board of Governors was forwarded to the HEC.

He added that the HEC after reviewing the document should have shared amendments with the university instead of referring these to the Ministry and then the Senate of Pakistan.

He further stated that the university already has an Academic Council with 90 per cent faculty representation, hence the need of being part of the Board of Governors does not arise. The Committee directed that the university must ensure symbolic representation of teachers to these Boards. The Bill was passed unanimously by the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Bahramad Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage and Ministry of Law and Justice, and Higher Education Commission along with all concerned.