LAHORE - DHA clinched the men’s title and Frank Five grabbed the women’s title of the Don Basco Basketball Tournament after winning their receptive finals here on Thursday.

Don Basco defeated Frank Five 60-50 in the final. Hamza Butt was declared the best player of the tournament from the winning side. In all, eight teams participated in the event. Frank Give outlasted Bobbys Club 35-28 in the women final. The women competition was participated by 18 teams.

Ismail Khokhar was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away the prizes. Also present were Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) secretary Khalid Bashir and a number of former international players and organsiers of the game.