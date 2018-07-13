Share:

Islamabad - National Book Foundation (NBF) will arrange three-day Book Exhibition at Lawrence College Murree from July 13, featuring a number of vibrant book related activities. Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

Talking to APP, Managing Director NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said the arrangements for the book fair have been finalized by the foundation.

Over 30 bookstalls will be set up at the book fair where books on diversified subjects will be available on discounted rates up to 50 percent for the visitors. He said arranging the book fair is a regular feature of NBF to promote book-reading culture among the youth.

Book lovers from across the country especially tourists and students will visit the exhibition. He said promotion of book reading is an effective way to inculcate the values of peace, brother hood and human values.

During the three-day exhibition, a number of activities will be arranged including book sessions, book launchings, mushaira, lucky book draws, quiz programmes and many other activities. A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming book-fair was held recently which was presided over by Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH).