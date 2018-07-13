Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Nicki Minaj has appeared to end her reported feud with Cardi B by sending her a $5,000 gift basket for her newborn baby. The 35-year-old rapper is said to have splashed out on lavish presents for the 25-year-old star’s little girl, Kulture - who she welcomed into the world with husband Offset on Tuesday- from Los Angeles baby boutique Petit Trésor. Sources at the store told The Blast that Nicki forked out on the expensive gift, which included clothes, stuffed toys, dolls, and a sterling silver rattle, just minutes after Cardi gave birth.–CM