ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Chinese consortium in terms of Framework Agreement called on Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Muhammad Javed Anwar here on Thursday and discussed progress on ML-I (Karachi-Peshawar) project.

The Chairman highlighted importance of ML-I project and informed that it is an Early Harvest and a strategic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The feasibility study of a preliminary design of Phase-I of the Project has been completed and is in final stages of review process so that next steps of project implementation could be initiated on priority. Both sides also discussed areas of cooperation in railways sector. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Sun, Head of Pakistan Mission of CREC and Mazhar Ali Shah, Director General Planning.