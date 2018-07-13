Share:

PESHAWAR - To condole with Bilour family over the tragic death of Haroon Bilour, interim PM Nasirul Mulk, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PPP Leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, Qaumi Waten Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Humayun Saifullah Khan and others visited Bilour House.

On last Tuesday late night, ANP’s election meeting was targeted by a suicide bomber killing Harron Bilour along with 22 other party workers and injuring 60 others. Caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk visited Bilour House and condoled with veteran politician and ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour over the death of their nephew Barrister Haroon Bilour. KP Governor Iqbal Zafqar Jhagra, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana and KP Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan were also present on the occasion.

The PM offered fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Bilour House, met Bilour family and condoled on the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour. Talking to the family members, the Army chief said: "Bilour family has stood firm in the war against terrorism with great sacrifices during the national efforts. We have come a long way in our challenging journey to peace and the destination is not far, Inshallah." The COAS remarked: "We stand united against all proponents of hate and mayhem regardless of hue and colour." Accompanied by Corps Commander General Nazir Ahmad Butt and DG ISPR Maj Gen. Asif Ghafoor, they offered fateha for the departed soul of the slain ANP leader.

Besides others, PPP leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, QWP’s Chairman Aftab Sherap, ex-chief minister Pervez Khattak, Humayun Saifullah Khan, ANP’s Senator Shahi Syed, PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen and score of ANP workers also visited Bilour House, condoled and offered fateha for the departed soul of Haroon Bilour and others.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk directed for providing foolproof security to candidates contesting the general election, including the political leadership, to avoid Peshawar-like gory incidents in the future.

The prime minister issued the directive during a meeting with KP Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhmmad Khan here at the Governor House. Federal Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan was also present on the occasion. The prime minister expressed concern over the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar blast.

The meeting focused on law and order situation and security matters after the brutal attack on the Awami National Party's election meeting.

The prime minister was informed about the security measures taken by the caretaker KP government for the protection of candidates and top political leadership. The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said the entire nation was saddened over the tragic incident and loss of precious lives and equally shared the grief of bereaved families.

Moreover, the death toll of Yakatoot suicide bombing went up to 22. The ANP KP President ex chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti and general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak visited houses of those who lost their lives in the blast.