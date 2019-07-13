Share:

At least 10 passengers lost their lives and 22 others sustained critical injuries when a bus rammed into a rickshaw travelling near Khadro, a town located in Sub-District Sinjhoro, Sanghar District of Sindh Province.

Meanwhile, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot to shift deceased’s dead bodies and the injured persons to hospitals for medical attention.

According to police, excluding the rickshaw driver and two other persons who died in the tragic incident, seven of them were members of a same family, including three men, two women and two children.