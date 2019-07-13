Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded justice for two minor siblings of Hyderabad, who were killed after being kidnapped. According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh after the incident of the killing of two children after their kidnapping, rushed Hyderabad and offered condolence to their father Intizar Siyal of GOR Colony and sought details of sad incident from him. He assured him of full support in getting justice.

The father of 10-year Qadir Bux and 7-year Rukhsana told Haleem Adil Sheikh that on July 8, his children went out of their home to buy ice but did not return. Later, his son was found by police in injured condition with a deep stab of knife in belly, who told the police that accused Usman Bengali had kidnapped his sister and he would also kill her. However, the police did not take swift action due to dispute over Thana jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the kidnapped Rukhsana was found dead, and also the injured Qadir Bux died in hospital.

The devastated father demanded to arrest the killer and hang him publically.

Haleem Adil, talking to media, said had the killers of Zainab and other murdered children were hanged in public, a lot of innocent children would have saved from violence. He recalled in past another innocent child of Hyderabad, Zahid, was killed after being kidnapped. He said local police is also involved in this crime due to their lethargy and SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Shaikh is also responsible for these murders. He requested the IGP and DIG to also order probe against local police and suspend the relevant SSP immediately. Haleem Adil said in this modern age, still Sindh police is found wasting time in petty limitation disputes. He said despite billions of rupees in budget of Sindh government, people are getting no any benefit. He said many hospitals even do not have blood banks. He said the postmortem of slain minor girl Rukhsana was held after 12 hours due to lack of facilities in government hospital.

He said there is no rule of law in the province and no lawmaking is being made for doling out justice to the poor. He said the PTI stands with the oppressed people. He said we will take all-out efforts that the heirs of the slain siblings get justice. He demanded to sack the SHOs of both police stations and include sections of anti-terrorism act in the FIR.