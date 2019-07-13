Share:

LONDON - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was heckled by a Canadian journalist during a panel discussion on free speech in London, the media reported on Friday. Qureshi was on Thursday interrupted by journalist Ezra Levant of Rebel media, a Canadian far-right political website.

In a video clip of the verbal assault on the minister shared on Twitter, Levant said the organisers should be embarrassed to invite such a person to talk about free speech. He alleged that his Twitter account had been suspended over complaints from the Pakistan government.

“That’s exactly what I’m talking about. Twitter didn’t delete my whole account. But they deleted a tweet they said violated Pakistani law. Twitter said that to me in an email. I’m in Canada. Twitter is in America. But Pakistan censored us,” he tweeted.

In response, Qureshi refuted the claims. “First of all you want your sentiments to be respected. Just look at the tone to the panel you have adopted. Is that the correct way? You have a right to ask questions,” he said.

However, Levant persisted and accused the Minister of adopting double standards on free speech. “You have double standards what you call freedom; at times you are projecting certain agendas,” Qureshi responded.