Share:

KARACHI - In a key development in the case against Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the copies of the NAB reference were provided to him and other accused on Friday. Charges will be framed against the accused in the next hearing of the case on July 26.

Agha Siraj and other accused were produced at an accountability court in Karachi for the hearing.

The court adjourned the case until the next hearing on July 26.

Talking to media before hearing of the reference, Agha Siraj Durrani urged for the inquiry of recent train accident and action against those responsible for the negligence.

He also asked the railways’ minister to explain the reason behind frequent train accidents during his tenure. On a question about the by-election in Ghotki, Speaker said that the People’s Party will win the election.