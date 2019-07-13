Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani juniors made it to the semifinals of the different categories in the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament 2019 in Malaysia on Friday.

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan lost the quarterfinals in U-17 category. In Under-13 quarterfinal, Abdullah Nawaz thrashed New Zealand’s Rocce Holmes 3-0. Abdullah started the first game in commanding fashion and took the game 11-6. He kept the same pressure in the second game and won it 11-7. It was highly close third game, as both the players were involved in long rallies, but once again Abdullah prevailed and won it 11-9 to book berth in semifinals.

In Under-15, Pakistan rising star Huzaifa Ibrahim won quarterfinal against Hong Kong’s Arthur Law 3-0. Huzaifa took the first game 11-6 comfortably, but he faced tough resistance in the second game before winning it 11-9 while he took the third game 11-7 to move into the semifinals. In Under-17, Ashab Irfan lost quarterfinal against Malaysian Ishnat Shah 0-3, losing 911, 611 and 6-11.