Share:

PESHAWAR : Two alleged terrorists were killed during an operation at Nazimpur area here on Friday.

DPO Mazhar Alam told media persons that an operation was conducted on a tip-off about presence of terrorists at Maroba, Gharo and Qamar Mela mountains areas of Nazimpur. During an exchange of firing, two terrorists identified as Mathar Shah and Amjad were killed.

He said the accused were involved in launching attack on police party that led to martyrdom of two policemen and injuries to four others including station house officer a few days ago.