Balochistan government has approved construction of Quetta to Karachi and Chaman highways.

This was stated by the provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu in a statement in Quetta.

He said government is endeavoring with cooperation of Federal Government to provide modern transport facilities to masses across the province.

He said work on several development projects would be soon started in different areas of Balochistan to improve living standard of people.